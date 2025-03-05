Supreme Setback: Trump’s Bid to Curb Foreign Aid Blocked

In a closely contested decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has denied President Donald Trump's attempt to withhold payments from foreign aid organizations, a ruling that ensures continued financial support for humanitarian efforts around the globe. The 5-4 decision upholds Washington-based Judge Amir Ali's order demanding the release of nearly $2 billion in payments.

Despite the dissent of four conservative justices, the court ruled that the Trump administration must proceed with payments to contractors and recipients of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, as President Trump's strategy to halt American humanitarian initiatives met with judicial resistance.

Aid groups and advocates warn that Trump's 'America First' policy, including the halting of USAID operations, endangers life-saving aid work. Organizations argue that withholding funds violates federal laws and threatens millions of vulnerable individuals facing dire conditions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)