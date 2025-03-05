Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar's Claims in Fiery Assembly Debate

In a heated assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that he played a crucial role in helping Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retain his position twice, preventing the possible disintegration of JD(U).

The claim came in response to Nitish Kumar's comments regarding his role in making Lalu Prasad, Yadav's father, the leader of the opposition when he had limited support. This exchange occurred during a tense debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address.

Tejashwi Yadav countered Nitish Kumar's narrative, suggesting that his father's political achievements predate Kumar's influence and insinuating that Kumar's political prowess might be waning.

