Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar's Claims in Fiery Assembly Debate

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed he helped Bihar CM Nitish Kumar retain power twice, preventing JD(U)'s disintegration. The claims followed Nitish Kumar's assertion of aiding Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad, in becoming opposition leader. The assembly debate highlighted tensions, with Yadav challenging Kumar's historical narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:10 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges Nitish Kumar's Claims in Fiery Assembly Debate
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that he played a crucial role in helping Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retain his position twice, preventing the possible disintegration of JD(U).

The claim came in response to Nitish Kumar's comments regarding his role in making Lalu Prasad, Yadav's father, the leader of the opposition when he had limited support. This exchange occurred during a tense debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address.

Tejashwi Yadav countered Nitish Kumar's narrative, suggesting that his father's political achievements predate Kumar's influence and insinuating that Kumar's political prowess might be waning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025