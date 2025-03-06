Left Menu

Trump urges Hamas to release hostages in Gaza in what he calls 'last warning'

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Hamas militants to immediately release all hostages held in Gaza in what he called his "last warning" to them while also urging the group's leadership to leave the Palestinian enclave. Trump posted on Truth Social: "This is your last warning!

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 03:29 IST
  • United States

Trump posted on Truth Social: "This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance. Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

Trump said there will be "hell to pay later" if hostages are not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

