Left Menu

Demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism, says TN CM Stalin

Hence, the true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots who believe their entitlement is natural but our resistance is treason. Separately, writing to party workers flaying Hindi imposition, he said the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh, though united by religion are different by language.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:29 IST
Demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism, says TN CM Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday said demanding linguistic equality is not chauvinism and alleged that the ''true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots'' who believe their entitlement is natural but resistance is treason.

Stalin, in a social media post said: ''When you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. I am reminded of this famous quote when some entitled bigots brand us chauvinists and anti-nationals for the 'crime' of demanding Tamil's rightful place in Tamil Nadu.'' Further, he said: ''The very people who glorify Godse's ideology have the audacity to question the patriotism of DMK and its government that contributed the highest amount of funds during the Chinese aggression, Bangladesh liberation war, and Kargil war, while their ideological forefather is the one who assassinated 'Bapu' Gandhi.'' Also, he said: ''Demanding Linguistic equality is not chauvinism. Do you want to know what Chauvinism looks like? Chauvinism is naming the three criminal laws that govern 140 crore citizens in a language that Tamils cannot even pronounce or comprehend by reading. Chauvinism is treating the state that contributes the most to the nation as second-class citizens and denying its fair share for refusing to swallow the poison called #NEP. Imposition of anything breeds enmity. Enmity threatens unity. Hence, the true chauvinists and anti-nationals are the Hindi zealots who believe their entitlement is natural but our resistance is treason.'' Separately, writing to party workers flaying Hindi imposition, he said the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh, though united by religion are different by language. ''The language imposition by Pakistan on the people of Bangladesh was the fundamental reason for the new country.'' Language dominance was one of the reasons for the disintegration of the erstwhile Soviet Union. Further, he said mother tongue is similar to a honeycomb and touching it will be dangerous. When a language is forced it will only lead to enmity and affect the nation's unity.

Stalin said, ''like our mother tongue, we respect the mother tongue of others and people whose mother tongue is Hindi are also our brothers and sisters.'' While the Centre celebrated Hindi Diwas, he wondered why there had been no separate celebratory events for all the other languages listed in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution and slammed the 'partiality.' He also questioned the hesitancy in declaring all the eight schedule languages as official languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025