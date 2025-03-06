JMM-led coalition govt in Jharkhand unbreakable: J'khand Cong chief

Congress Jharkhand in-charge K Raju on Thursday asserted that no one should be "delusional" about the stability of the state government, as the JMM-led coalition was ''unbreakable".

Congress is successful in "maintaining oneness" with the present dispensation in the state, and there should not be any confusion about it, Raju told reporters here in response to a query.

"Stability is the guarantee of development for any state, and the Congress has extended public-oriented and issue-based support to the Hemant Soren-led government to keep sectarian forces at bay," he said.

Dwelling on organisation-related issues, Raju said party workers were excited over the good performance of the party during the last assembly polls in Jharkhand, and keeping this in mind, he was touring all districts, including Palamu.

Raju also described the formation of the Scheduled Caste Advisory Council in Jharkhand as a ''welcome move''.

The focus of the Congress is to develop strong coordination among the SC/ST/OBC and minority communities as well as "establish them in politics", he said.

