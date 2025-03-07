Trump says he will probably extend TikTok deadline
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 01:59 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will probably extend a deadline for Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok to allow the popular app to keep operating in the United States.
