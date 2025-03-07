Left Menu

Modi's Hands-On Approach: A Path to Peace in Manipur

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedicated approach to resolving ethnic violence in Manipur. By focusing on long-term solutions, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah aim to restore peace in the region. Rijiju emphasized Modi's unique problem-solving strategy over mere visits.

In a recent statement at the India Today Conclave, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proactive approach to resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. Rijiju expressed optimism for peace, attributing the government's determination to its strategic focus on long-term solutions rather than symbolic gestures.

Rijiju criticized calls for Modi's visit to the troubled region, stating that understanding and addressing the root cause of the problem takes precedence over a mere visit. He emphasized that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are committed to tackling the situation, with Shah having already made an extended visit to Manipur to appeal for peace.

Providing context to the BJP's growing influence in the northeast, Rijiju noted the party's success in delivering results in the region, contrasting it with the Congress's previous tenure. He cited the imposition of President's Rule and the ongoing disarmament efforts as evidence of the government's effectiveness and hoped for continued progress in restoring stability in Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

