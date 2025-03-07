Germany's Fiscal Tectonic Shift: Will Politics Prevail?

Germany's political landscape is poised for a seismic shift as conservative leader Friedrich Merz, eyeing the chancellorship, collaborates with the Social Democrats to overturn restrictive borrowing rules. Their ambitious plan involves creating a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) special fund to boost infrastructure while bypassing a constitutional spending cap.

The sweeping fiscal change requires two-thirds support in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament. The current combination of conservatives, SPD, and Greens suffices, but once the new Bundestag is seated, additional backing from other parties like the Left or the Free Democrats could be crucial. The proposals spark concern among some CDU and CSU lawmakers, wary of the abrupt policy reversal.

Potential legal hurdles loom as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Left party mull court challenges, questioning the plan's democratic legitimacy. As the Bundesrat, Germany's upper house, prepares to weigh in, Bavaria's Free Voters emerge as potential kingmakers with the power to sway the decision. Observers keenly await their move.

(With inputs from agencies.)