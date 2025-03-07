AI Video Sparks Diplomatic Tension Between Spain and Dominican Republic

In a move that sparked diplomatic tension, the Dominican Republic criticized Spain's People's Party for an AI-generated video indirectly associating the Caribbean nation with corruption. The controversial content aimed to attack Spain's government by showcasing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on a beach under the title 'The Island of Corruption.'

The video, playing on the theme of the reality show 'The Island of Temptations,' included Dominican national symbols and led to condemnation from the Dominican Foreign Ministry, which labeled it a 'vicious and incomprehensible attack.' Despite the backlash, the video had already garnered over 400,000 views before its deletion.

In response, Prime Minister Sanchez issued an apology, expressing shame over the incident. This event marks a growing trend of utilizing AI in political campaigns, evidenced further by a recent AI-generated video posted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

