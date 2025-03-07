Left Menu

Ali Pervaiz Malik: New Leadership in Pakistan's Petroleum Sector

Ali Pervaiz Malik has been appointed as Pakistan's new petroleum minister, following recent changes in the federal cabinet. Previously, Malik served as the junior finance minister in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:59 IST
Ali Pervaiz Malik has taken on the role of Pakistan's new petroleum minister, according to a government notice released on Friday. This move comes as part of recent shifts within the federal cabinet.

Before this appointment, Malik served as the junior finance minister under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. His experience in the finance ministry is expected to aid in his new responsibilities in the petroleum sector.

The reshuffling is seen as a strategic decision by the government to strengthen leadership in critical sectors amid various challenges facing the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

