Trump Seeks Dialogue: A New Nuclear Deal with Iran?

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated his desire to forge a new nuclear agreement with Iran. On Thursday, Trump dispatched a letter to Iranian leaders expressing his hope to initiate talks, reiterating his stance on Fox Business Network the following day.

Trump emphasized the benefits for Iran if they choose to engage in negotiations, asserting, "It's going to be a lot better for Iran." He warned of the necessity for action if an agreement isn't reached, stressing, "you can't let another nuclear weapon" be created.

The letter reportedly addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was sent amidst ongoing international discussions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali to deliberate on collective efforts to resolve the nuclear issue, according to statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)