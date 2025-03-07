Trump Seeks Dialogue: A New Nuclear Deal with Iran?
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Iran. He sent a letter to Iran's leadership, urging them to engage in talks. The move comes as part of international efforts to address concerns over Iran's nuclear program and prevent nuclear weapon development.
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated his desire to forge a new nuclear agreement with Iran. On Thursday, Trump dispatched a letter to Iranian leaders expressing his hope to initiate talks, reiterating his stance on Fox Business Network the following day.
Trump emphasized the benefits for Iran if they choose to engage in negotiations, asserting, "It's going to be a lot better for Iran." He warned of the necessity for action if an agreement isn't reached, stressing, "you can't let another nuclear weapon" be created.
The letter reportedly addressed to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was sent amidst ongoing international discussions. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with Iranian ambassador Kazem Jalali to deliberate on collective efforts to resolve the nuclear issue, according to statements from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives
Russian Forces Reclaim Over 800 sq km in Kursk Region
Russian Forces Reclaim Territory Amid Intensifying Conflict
The Corporate Crossroad: Western Companies Weigh Returning to Russia
Ukrainian Forces Counter Major Russian Drone and Missile Assault