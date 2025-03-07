Left Menu

Portugal on Brink of Another Election Amid Political Turmoil

Portugal faces potential instability as a confidence vote could lead to its third general election in three years. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's government struggles amid business tie controversies. Opposition parties, holding a majority in parliament, aim to oust the government, leading to possible months of uncertainty.

  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal is staring down the barrel of a third general election in as many years as parliament schedules a confidence vote against the center-right minority government. The administration, led by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, has been under intense scrutiny due to his family's business connections.

The minority government, comprised of the Social Democratic and Popular Parties, holds a meager 80 seats in the 230-seat parliament. Calls for a confidence vote aim to address doubts about its governance capabilities, yet opposition parties, which together control 128 seats, have vowed to topple the government in the upcoming vote.

The political crisis arrives at a tumultuous time for Portugal, with the European Union member state managing critical EU development funds. Meanwhile, Montenegro refutes any misconduct, albeit facing pressure to clarify his family's law firm's business activities, which reportedly involve government-linked contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

