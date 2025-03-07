Portugal on Brink of Another Election Amid Political Turmoil

Portugal is staring down the barrel of a third general election in as many years as parliament schedules a confidence vote against the center-right minority government. The administration, led by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, has been under intense scrutiny due to his family's business connections.

The minority government, comprised of the Social Democratic and Popular Parties, holds a meager 80 seats in the 230-seat parliament. Calls for a confidence vote aim to address doubts about its governance capabilities, yet opposition parties, which together control 128 seats, have vowed to topple the government in the upcoming vote.

The political crisis arrives at a tumultuous time for Portugal, with the European Union member state managing critical EU development funds. Meanwhile, Montenegro refutes any misconduct, albeit facing pressure to clarify his family's law firm's business activities, which reportedly involve government-linked contracts.

