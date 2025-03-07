Political Fallout in Parkersburg: The Unraveling Support for Trump

Jennifer Piggott, once an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, is now facing the harsh reality of the administration's actions. After being abruptly dismissed from her position at the Treasury Department's Bureau of Fiscal Service, Piggott joins over 125 others as the impact of federal layoffs hits Parkersburg, West Virginia, a stronghold of Republican support.

Piggott's decision to renounce her support for Trump signals a broader discontent among conservative voters affected by the administration's aggressive cost-cutting measures. With 100,000 workers either being fired or taking buyouts nationwide, political analysts are observing early signs of a backlash in traditionally Republican areas.

The mass dismissals are already creating economic ripples in Parkersburg, a city with a shrinking population and a high reliance on federal employment. Local businesses express concerns over diminished spending, potentially leading to further economic decline in an area that has already suffered significant industrial losses over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)