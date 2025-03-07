Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Iran Summons UK Ambassador

Amid growing diplomatic tensions, Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the British ambassador to address allegations by the UK government. According to the IRNA news agency, Iran criticized the UK for making 'baseless' accusations about Iran's involvement in British internal matters.

UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis recently placed the Iranian state on Britain's highest foreign influence watchlist, citing increased threats over recent years. The Iranian government is accused of targeting journalists, dissidents, and certain communities, including Jews and Israelis.

In response, Iran has dismissed these claims, arguing they contradict international norms. The foreign ministry warned that such allegations could potentially exacerbate the distrust of the Iranian populace towards the UK's policies in the region.

