Germany's Debt Plan Faces Political and Legal Hurdles

Germany's fiscal landscape is poised for substantial change as conservative leader Friedrich Merz, in concert with the Social Democrats (SPD), attempts to push through a 500-billion-euro debt plan aimed at overhauling the country's infrastructure. The plan involves discarding the 'debt brake', a constitutional limit on borrowing, but faces significant headwinds.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is gearing up to contest the proposal in the Constitutional Court, describing the borrowing as an 'orgy of debt'. The legal and political challenges are further compounded by the involvement of other political factions, including the Left party, which has threatened its own legal action.

As Germany's outgoing parliament prepares to vote on the measures, the potential backing from the Greens becomes crucial for reaching the necessary two-thirds majority. Meanwhile, debates over the fiscal policy are intensified by uncertainty around European security following Donald Trump's return to the White House, adding another layer of complexity to the debate.

