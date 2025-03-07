India Calls on UK for Action Against Pro-Khalistan Protesters

India has urged the United Kingdom to take swift action against pro-Khalistan activists involved in a security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to London.

A pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break through security barricades as Jaishankar left Chatham House on Wednesday, following which India expressed deep concerns about the security breach to UK authorities.

India emphasized that the sincerity of the British government's response would be reflected in their actions, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions due to the activities of UK-based separatists. This incident follows previous diplomatic conflicts, including an attack on the Indian high commission in London in March 2023.

