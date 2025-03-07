Left Menu

U.S. Halts Federal Funding to South Africa, Offers Sanctuary to Farmers

President Donald Trump announces the cessation of all federal funding to South Africa and extends an invitation to South African farmers seeking safety in the U.S. to gain a swift pathway to citizenship. The U.S.'s 2024 foreign assistance commitments to South Africa total $323.4 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is ceasing all federal funding to South Africa, as declared by President Donald Trump on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump also extended an invitation to South African farmers facing safety concerns to relocate to the United States with expedited citizenship pathways. This initiative is set to start immediately.

According to government data, U.S. foreign assistance commitments to South Africa were projected at $323.4 million for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

