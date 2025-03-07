U.S. Halts Federal Funding to South Africa, Offers Sanctuary to Farmers

The United States is ceasing all federal funding to South Africa, as declared by President Donald Trump on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump also extended an invitation to South African farmers facing safety concerns to relocate to the United States with expedited citizenship pathways. This initiative is set to start immediately.

According to government data, U.S. foreign assistance commitments to South Africa were projected at $323.4 million for 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)