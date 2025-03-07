Deadly Attacks on Syrian Villages: A Tragic Escalation

Reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights have revealed a brutal assault on three villages near Syria's coast, resulting in the deaths of nearly 70 men. The gunmen, believed to be loyal to the government, targeted individuals belonging to the minority Alawite sect.

The coordinated attacks took place on Friday in the villages of Sheer, Mukhtariyeh, and Haffah, according to Rami Abdurrahman, the Observatory's chief. He indicated that the gunmen specifically targeted men, sparing women and children from harm.

Additional reports from Al-Mayadeen TV and state news agency SANA suggest ongoing tensions in the area, with conflicts involving forces loyal to former president Bashar Assad. These latest incidents contribute to a rising death toll and mark a significant escalation in the violence.

