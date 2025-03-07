Deadly Attacks on Syrian Villages: A Tragic Escalation
A Syrian conflict monitor reports gunmen loyal to the government attacked three coastal villages, killing nearly 70 men from the Alawite sect. The attacks, reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, align with recent claims of escalating violence amid ongoing tensions in the region.
Reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights have revealed a brutal assault on three villages near Syria's coast, resulting in the deaths of nearly 70 men. The gunmen, believed to be loyal to the government, targeted individuals belonging to the minority Alawite sect.
The coordinated attacks took place on Friday in the villages of Sheer, Mukhtariyeh, and Haffah, according to Rami Abdurrahman, the Observatory's chief. He indicated that the gunmen specifically targeted men, sparing women and children from harm.
Additional reports from Al-Mayadeen TV and state news agency SANA suggest ongoing tensions in the area, with conflicts involving forces loyal to former president Bashar Assad. These latest incidents contribute to a rising death toll and mark a significant escalation in the violence.
