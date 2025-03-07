Trump's Federal Cuts Stir Unrest in West Virginia's Parkersburg

Jennifer Piggott, once a staunch Trump supporter, finds herself reevaluating her political stance after being fired from her job at the Bureau of Fiscal Service in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The unexpected dismissal is part of broader cuts within federal agencies that have unsettled a community that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

The Trump administration, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, aims to slash government spending, resulting in the termination of many federal employees. This move has received mixed reactions, with some supporting the efficiency drive, while others, like Piggott, fear the adverse economic impacts on their community.

Parkersburg's local economy, already struggling, braces for further job losses. With 14% living below the poverty line and a significant portion of the workforce dependent on federal jobs, many residents worry about their financial stability, fueling political debates about the consequences of trimming government resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)