Left Menu

Trump's Federal Cuts Stir Unrest in West Virginia's Parkersburg

Jennifer Piggott, a former Trump supporter, was among 125 people fired from the Bureau of Fiscal Service in Parkersburg, WV. The mass dismissals, linked to federal spending cuts led by Trump's administration, have sparked tension in a community that heavily supported the president during elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST
Trump's Federal Cuts Stir Unrest in West Virginia's Parkersburg
Piggott

Jennifer Piggott, once a staunch Trump supporter, finds herself reevaluating her political stance after being fired from her job at the Bureau of Fiscal Service in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The unexpected dismissal is part of broader cuts within federal agencies that have unsettled a community that overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

The Trump administration, led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, aims to slash government spending, resulting in the termination of many federal employees. This move has received mixed reactions, with some supporting the efficiency drive, while others, like Piggott, fear the adverse economic impacts on their community.

Parkersburg's local economy, already struggling, braces for further job losses. With 14% living below the poverty line and a significant portion of the workforce dependent on federal jobs, many residents worry about their financial stability, fueling political debates about the consequences of trimming government resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025