Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Letter to Iran's Supreme Leader

In a surprising diplomatic move, US President Donald Trump has reached out to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a letter aiming to restart negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme. Intended to replace the 2015 deal Trump withdrew from, the letter suggests diplomatic routes to curb Iran's advancing nuclear capabilities.

The White House has confirmed Trump's outreach, emphasizing the preference for a negotiated settlement over military action. Yet, Iran remains wary, not confirming receipt of the letter amid escalating tensions that include enriched uranium stockpiling and threatening regional dynamics involving Israel.

This diplomatic effort recalls Trump's previous letter-writing campaign to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which yielded face-to-face meetings but few substantive results. As Trump reiterates his 'maximum pressure' policy, Iran's response remains ambiguous as rising regional conflicts and internal economic turmoil persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)