India's Silent Gamble: Energy and Diplomacy Amidst Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''silence'' on escalating tensions between America and Iran sends a ''dangerous signal,'' alleged Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Thursday. The AAP leader raised concerns about the implications for India's interests and energy security amidst global unrest.

In a post on X, Sisodia questioned India's recent trade agreement with the US that limits oil imports from Russia. ''Shutting down one or two sources is not merely a diplomatic decision. It affects the country's oil supply stability, pricing, and crisis options, directly impacting energy security,'' he said.

The crisis intensified recently as a US submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka following a wargame hosted by India. Sisodia criticized Modi's lack of response to these developments, warning it signals a troubling message about India's diplomatic strategy as global conflicts widen.

