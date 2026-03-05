India's Silent Gamble: Energy and Diplomacy Amidst Rising Tensions
Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia criticizes Prime Minister Modi's silence on the America-Iran conflict, highlighting potential threats to India's energy security after a U.S. condition restricts Indian oil imports from Russia. As global tensions heighten with a significant naval incident, concerns grow over India's diplomatic stance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''silence'' on escalating tensions between America and Iran sends a ''dangerous signal,'' alleged Manish Sisodia, former deputy chief minister of Delhi, on Thursday. The AAP leader raised concerns about the implications for India's interests and energy security amidst global unrest.
In a post on X, Sisodia questioned India's recent trade agreement with the US that limits oil imports from Russia. ''Shutting down one or two sources is not merely a diplomatic decision. It affects the country's oil supply stability, pricing, and crisis options, directly impacting energy security,'' he said.
The crisis intensified recently as a US submarine sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka following a wargame hosted by India. Sisodia criticized Modi's lack of response to these developments, warning it signals a troubling message about India's diplomatic strategy as global conflicts widen.
