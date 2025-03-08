Powell Weighs Trump's Tariffs Amid Inflation Debate

In a recent economic forum in New York City, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed concerns surrounding the potential inflationary consequences of the Trump administration's planned tariffs. Powell emphasized the uncertainty these tariffs bring, outlining a checklist of factors that could lead to persistent price pressures.

While Powell noted past tariffs had slowed global growth and led to interest rate cuts, he warned that the new series of tariffs could have varied impacts on the economy, pending longer-term inflation expectations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the tariffs might cause temporary price spikes rather than sustained inflation.

Despite the heightened uncertainty, Powell showed restraint in advocating for immediate policy action, suggesting that the current economic trajectory does not demand urgency in rate cuts. Investors and financial markets appeared reassured by Powell's measured approach, reflecting optimism in their response.