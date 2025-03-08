Left Menu

Powell Weighs Trump's Tariffs Amid Inflation Debate

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discusses the potential inflationary impact of tariffs proposed by the Trump administration. Speaking at an economic forum, Powell considers the broader economic implications and notes that while past tariffs haven't spiked inflation, uncertainty about new tariffs remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:03 IST
Powell Weighs Trump's Tariffs Amid Inflation Debate
Jerome Powell

In a recent economic forum in New York City, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed concerns surrounding the potential inflationary consequences of the Trump administration's planned tariffs. Powell emphasized the uncertainty these tariffs bring, outlining a checklist of factors that could lead to persistent price pressures.

While Powell noted past tariffs had slowed global growth and led to interest rate cuts, he warned that the new series of tariffs could have varied impacts on the economy, pending longer-term inflation expectations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the tariffs might cause temporary price spikes rather than sustained inflation.

Despite the heightened uncertainty, Powell showed restraint in advocating for immediate policy action, suggesting that the current economic trajectory does not demand urgency in rate cuts. Investors and financial markets appeared reassured by Powell's measured approach, reflecting optimism in their response.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025