Myanmar Sets Date for Long-Awaited Elections
Myanmar's military government has announced plans to hold a general election in December 2025 or January 2026, marking the first concrete timeline for the polling. Fifty-three political parties have expressed their intention to participate in the anticipated electoral process.
Myanmar's military government has announced a timeline for the country's long-promised general election, slated for December 2025 or January 2026. This marks the first specific time frame set by the junta for holding the election.
The announcement was made during a visit by the junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to Belarus. According to state media, fifty-three political parties have already submitted their lists to be part of the forthcoming election.
This development represents a significant step in Myanmar's political landscape, following previous unfulfilled promises of elections by the military regime.
