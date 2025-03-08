Left Menu

Myanmar Sets Date for Long-Awaited Elections

Myanmar's military government has announced plans to hold a general election in December 2025 or January 2026, marking the first concrete timeline for the polling. Fifty-three political parties have expressed their intention to participate in the anticipated electoral process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 09:24 IST
Myanmar Sets Date for Long-Awaited Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Myanmar's military government has announced a timeline for the country's long-promised general election, slated for December 2025 or January 2026. This marks the first specific time frame set by the junta for holding the election.

The announcement was made during a visit by the junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to Belarus. According to state media, fifty-three political parties have already submitted their lists to be part of the forthcoming election.

This development represents a significant step in Myanmar's political landscape, following previous unfulfilled promises of elections by the military regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025