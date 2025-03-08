Myanmar Sets Date for Long-Awaited Elections

Myanmar's military government has announced a timeline for the country's long-promised general election, slated for December 2025 or January 2026. This marks the first specific time frame set by the junta for holding the election.

The announcement was made during a visit by the junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, to Belarus. According to state media, fifty-three political parties have already submitted their lists to be part of the forthcoming election.

This development represents a significant step in Myanmar's political landscape, following previous unfulfilled promises of elections by the military regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)