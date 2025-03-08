Left Menu

Himachal Seeks Flexible Urban Fund Criteria Amidst Hilly Challenges

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh urges Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to relax Urban Challenge Fund criteria to suit the state’s unique geographic challenges. He requests additional funding to support state-initiated urban development projects, with assurances from the union regarding assistance and recent national budget plans supporting urban growth.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to address the unique challenges posed by its difficult terrain and sparse population, Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has appealed to the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, for a reevaluation of the Urban Challenge Fund criteria. Singh, during a meeting in New Delhi, urged the Union Minister to consider adjusting the criteria on a 90:10 basis for the state.

Highlighting the state's obstacles in meeting the current criteria, Singh emphasized the disparity caused by its geographical difficulties and smaller cities. He informed Minister Khattar about Himachal's launch of the 'one state one portal: citizensewa' initiative and requested an allocation of Rs 70 crore for its execution over five years, citing resource exhaustion by March 2025.

Further, Singh sought an additional Rs 3.28 crore for liabilities clearance under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, along with special funding for parking and urban infrastructure. Assurances for support came from Khattar, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed plans for a massive Urban Challenge Fund in the budget, promising a transformative approach towards urban redevelopment in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

