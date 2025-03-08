Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Criticizes Government Over Women's and Education Policies
BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan launched a sharp critique of Tamil Nadu's government, urging for a coalition including BJP by 2026. She highlighted safety concerns for girls and critiqued opposition to the National Education Policy's three-language system, leading to her temporary detainment by police during a signature campaign.
In a recent political escalation, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan took aim at the Tamil Nadu government, asserting that a genuine Women's Day celebration would result from ousting the DMK government in 2026. She rallied support for a coalition government with the BJP amid claims of safety concerns for girls in the state.
Soundararajan praised Prime Minister Modi for selecting chess grandmaster Vaishali to manage his social media, pointing to the need for safety and fresh governance as priorities. Earlier, Soundararajan encountered police barriers during a BJP Signature Campaign in Chennai, advocating for the National Education Policy (NEP) and its three-language policy.
The campaign drew participation from BJP State President K Annamalai and advocates challenging DMK's stance on NEP, emphasizing language study as vital for career opportunities. Annamalai claimed Soundararajan's arrest by Tamil Nadu Police underlined a resistance to policies benefiting underprivileged children.
Annamalai accused DMK of transforming Tamil into a commercial language and limiting the trilingual option to private schools. The ongoing debate intensifies as Tamil Nadu's CM Stalin voices opposition to the NEP, urging citizen solidarity against what he describes as the Centre's Hindi imposition.
