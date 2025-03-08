Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Calls for Congress Purge in Gujarat

During his Gujarat visit, Rahul Gandhi urged the Congress to purge leaders and workers siding with the BJP. He stressed the need for a cohesive party ahead of the 2027 assembly polls, suggesting a major restructuring to reconnect with Gujarat's public and tackle local industry challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:44 IST
Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has called for a decisive restructuring of the Gujarat state unit, aiming to expel leaders and workers allegedly cozying up to the BJP. This announcement came during his two-day tour focused on reviving Congress's position ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing party workers, Gandhi emphasized the need to distinguish between loyalists and those detached from public sentiment. He candidly warned that without such a filtration process, the party's credibility in Gujarat would continue to suffer.

Gandhi's visit marks an effort to invigorate the Congress after a disappointing performance in the 2022 assembly elections. He acknowledged the party's historical ties to Gujarat and insisted on rededicating efforts to address the concerns of the local populace, particularly in traditional industries like diamond and textile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

