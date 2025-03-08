Myanmar's Military Announces Election Amid Conflict

Myanmar's military junta, whose forces took control in 2021, has announced plans to conduct a general election within the next 10 months. State media reports reveal that Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing anticipates the vote occurring by January 2026.

The announcement, made during an official visit to Belarus, highlights submissions from 53 political parties intending to participate. However, critics remain doubtful of the election's legitimacy, given the restrictions on free media and the political incarceration of opposition leaders.

The military's ambitions to normalize its governance through voting face substantial hurdles. With ongoing civil unrest and a firm grip over less than half of the nation, organizing a fair election seems challenging. Despite this, Myanmar's main opposition, the National Unity Government, vows to continue contesting the military's control.

(With inputs from agencies.)