Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Amid Internal Congress Tensions
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi critiques Rahul Gandhi for blaming Congress insiders, alleging internal discord. Gandhi's assertions during his Gujarat visit suggest some Congress members align with the BJP. Trivedi recommends introspection for Gandhi, highlighting Congress's weakened state in Gujarat under the Gandhi leadership.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery response to recent comments by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Gandhi's focus on internal dissent within the Congress party. Trivedi urged Gandhi to engage in introspection instead of shifting blame to others.
Addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi pointed fingers at sections of Congress leadership, accusing some of aligning themselves with the BJP. Trivedi, at a press conference, remarked that Gandhi's statements reflect Congress's internal turmoil and questioned his mental state.
Trivedi further stated that the situation of Congress in Gujarat has weakened under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He challenged Gandhi to identify those he purportedly collaborates with while abroad, emphasizing a need for clarity on internal divisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Extends Registration Deadline for Clinical Establishments
Five killed, 23 injured in accident involving private bus and truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district: Police.
Gujarat Leads Fight Against AIDS at ASICON 2025 Inauguration
Gujarat's Ambitious Plan: Life Expectancy Leap to 84 by 2047
Bonded Labour Ordeal: Gujarat Brick Kiln Owner Faces Legal Action