Sudhanshu Trivedi Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Amid Internal Congress Tensions

In a fiery response to recent comments by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Gandhi's focus on internal dissent within the Congress party. Trivedi urged Gandhi to engage in introspection instead of shifting blame to others.

Addressing party workers in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi pointed fingers at sections of Congress leadership, accusing some of aligning themselves with the BJP. Trivedi, at a press conference, remarked that Gandhi's statements reflect Congress's internal turmoil and questioned his mental state.

Trivedi further stated that the situation of Congress in Gujarat has weakened under Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's leadership. He challenged Gandhi to identify those he purportedly collaborates with while abroad, emphasizing a need for clarity on internal divisions.

