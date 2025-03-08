BJP Launches 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' for Empowerment in Delhi
Union Minister JP Nadda announced the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana,' a direct cash transfer scheme giving Rs 2500 to women in Delhi. With a budget of Rs 5100 crore, the scheme aims to empower women, fulfilling BJP's election promises during International Women's Day celebrations.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda unveiled the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' on Saturday, promising direct cash transfers of Rs 2500 to women in Delhi. The announcement came during International Women's Day celebrations, highlighting the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment in the national capital.
The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 5100 crore for implementation over one year, according to Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. Registration for the scheme will begin soon, with an online portal slated for activation to streamline the application process.
During his address, Nadda expressed gratitude to the women of Delhi for their support in establishing a BJP-led government. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the public that her administration would fulfill its promises for women's welfare and security, spotlighting initiatives like the construction of 'pink toilets' in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Government Tackles Women Empowerment and Infrastructure in New Budget Meeting
Empowering Women's Voices: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Women Achievers to Take Over Modi's Social Media for International Women's Day
Corruption-free governance, women empowerment, clean Delhi, rejuvenation of Yamuna, clean drinking water focus areas of govt: L-G Saxena.
Empowering Women: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day