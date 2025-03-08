Left Menu

BJP Launches 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' for Empowerment in Delhi

Union Minister JP Nadda announced the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana,' a direct cash transfer scheme giving Rs 2500 to women in Delhi. With a budget of Rs 5100 crore, the scheme aims to empower women, fulfilling BJP's election promises during International Women's Day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:31 IST
BJP Launches 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' for Empowerment in Delhi
Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda unveiled the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' on Saturday, promising direct cash transfers of Rs 2500 to women in Delhi. The announcement came during International Women's Day celebrations, highlighting the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment in the national capital.

The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 5100 crore for implementation over one year, according to Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. Registration for the scheme will begin soon, with an online portal slated for activation to streamline the application process.

During his address, Nadda expressed gratitude to the women of Delhi for their support in establishing a BJP-led government. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the public that her administration would fulfill its promises for women's welfare and security, spotlighting initiatives like the construction of 'pink toilets' in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025