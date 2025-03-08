BJP Launches 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' for Empowerment in Delhi

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda unveiled the 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' on Saturday, promising direct cash transfers of Rs 2500 to women in Delhi. The announcement came during International Women's Day celebrations, highlighting the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment in the national capital.

The ambitious scheme has been allocated Rs 5100 crore for implementation over one year, according to Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. Registration for the scheme will begin soon, with an online portal slated for activation to streamline the application process.

During his address, Nadda expressed gratitude to the women of Delhi for their support in establishing a BJP-led government. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured the public that her administration would fulfill its promises for women's welfare and security, spotlighting initiatives like the construction of 'pink toilets' in Delhi.

