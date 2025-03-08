Syria's Deadly Clashes: A New Wave of Sectarian Violence

The death toll in Syria has surpassed 600 after two days of intense clashes between security forces and loyalists of the ousted President Bashar Assad, followed by a string of revenge killings. A war monitoring group declared the event one of the deadliest since Syria's conflict began 14 years ago.

On Thursday, fighting erupted in a significant escalation against the new government, mere months after insurgents took control by removing Assad. The government justified their actions as responses to attacks by Assad's remaining forces, attributing the extensive violence to "individual actions."

Friday saw Sunni Muslim gunmen loyal to the government launch revenge attacks against the minority Alawite sect, significant supporters of Assad for decades. Witnesses recounted harrowing scenes of Alawite villagers being shot in streets or outside their homes, forced to hide in mountains, with their properties looted and burned.

