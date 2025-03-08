Left Menu

CPI(M) Highlights Rising Crimes Against Women Under Modi Government

The CPI(M) state conference in Kerala criticized the Narendra Modi government, alleging a rise in crimes against women and children since it assumed power. They also highlighted concerns over 'crony capitalism' and praised Kerala's commitment to women-friendly initiatives and preserving public sector enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent CPI(M) state conference in Kerala, delegates expressed concerns over the increase in crimes against women and children, attributing it to the policies of the Narendra Modi government. This issue was given prominence during discussions coinciding with International Women's Day.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan noted that despite central government statistics supporting claims of rising offenses, the Modi government has not initiated effective projects or provided sufficient fiscal support for women's safety. In contrast, Kerala boasts significant strides in women-friendly policies and employment initiatives.

Additionally, the conference criticized the central government's inclination towards 'crony capitalism,' accusing it of privatizing public sector enterprises to benefit select groups. Govindan assured that Kerala's administration remains committed to retaining these enterprises as public assets.

