Left Menu

House Republicans Propose Stopgap Funding to Avert Shutdown

Republicans in the U.S. House unveiled a six-month stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, maintaining last year's spending levels through September. The plan has President Trump's support, aiming to focus on extending tax cuts. Democrats criticize it as a power grab benefiting elites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 00:30 IST
House Republicans Propose Stopgap Funding to Avert Shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, has introduced a six-month stopgap funding bill aiming to prevent a government shutdown, scheduled for March 14. The proposal seeks to extend government funding through September, aligning with spending levels established during the previous administration.

Expected to face a vote on Tuesday, the 99-page bill, known as a continuing resolution, has been crafted with input from the White House. President Donald Trump endorses the proposal, potentially allowing Republicans to concentrate on extending the 2017 tax cuts initiated during his first term. This support is crucial for rallying hardline Republicans who have opposed similar funding measures in the past.

The bill excludes the recent cuts proposed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, with plans to address them in future negotiations. Despite bipartisan efforts to finalize 12 government spending bills for 2025, the Trump administration's workforce cuts and spending threats have hindered progress. Democrats oppose the proposal, citing concerns over power consolidation and neglect of national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025