House Republicans Propose Stopgap Funding to Avert Shutdown

The U.S. House of Representatives, led by Republicans, has introduced a six-month stopgap funding bill aiming to prevent a government shutdown, scheduled for March 14. The proposal seeks to extend government funding through September, aligning with spending levels established during the previous administration.

Expected to face a vote on Tuesday, the 99-page bill, known as a continuing resolution, has been crafted with input from the White House. President Donald Trump endorses the proposal, potentially allowing Republicans to concentrate on extending the 2017 tax cuts initiated during his first term. This support is crucial for rallying hardline Republicans who have opposed similar funding measures in the past.

The bill excludes the recent cuts proposed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, with plans to address them in future negotiations. Despite bipartisan efforts to finalize 12 government spending bills for 2025, the Trump administration's workforce cuts and spending threats have hindered progress. Democrats oppose the proposal, citing concerns over power consolidation and neglect of national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)