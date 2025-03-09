White House Reaffirms Options in Iran Nuclear Standoff
The White House restated its stance on dealing with Iran's nuclear ambition following Iran's rejection of negotiations. President Trump believes Iran can be approached either through military means or direct negotiation. Iran's supreme leader, however, dismisses attempts at coercion.
- Country:
- United States
The White House, on Saturday, again stressed President Donald Trump's position that Iran's nuclear ambitions can be managed either through military intervention or diplomatic negotiations. This follows Iran's outright rejection of Trump's offer to discuss a nuclear agreement.
In a statement, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes urged that the Iranian regime prioritize the welfare and interests of its citizens over engaging in terror activities. His remarks came after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, firmly refused to be coerced into negotiations.
Iran's stance underscores the ongoing tension between the two nations, an issue closely monitored by global powers given its potential to destabilize the region further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Negotiations and Exchanges in the Midst of Conflict: Israel and Hamas Strive for Resolution
Farmers and the Centre Reignite Negotiations for MSP Guarantee
Tensions Rise Amidst Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Negotiations
Trump and Macron Clash Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations
Ceasefire Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions and Uncertainties Looming