White House Reaffirms Options in Iran Nuclear Standoff

The White House restated its stance on dealing with Iran's nuclear ambition following Iran's rejection of negotiations. President Trump believes Iran can be approached either through military means or direct negotiation. Iran's supreme leader, however, dismisses attempts at coercion.

Updated: 09-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:30 IST
The White House, on Saturday, again stressed President Donald Trump's position that Iran's nuclear ambitions can be managed either through military intervention or diplomatic negotiations. This follows Iran's outright rejection of Trump's offer to discuss a nuclear agreement.

In a statement, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes urged that the Iranian regime prioritize the welfare and interests of its citizens over engaging in terror activities. His remarks came after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, firmly refused to be coerced into negotiations.

Iran's stance underscores the ongoing tension between the two nations, an issue closely monitored by global powers given its potential to destabilize the region further.

