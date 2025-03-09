White House Reaffirms Options in Iran Nuclear Standoff

The White House, on Saturday, again stressed President Donald Trump's position that Iran's nuclear ambitions can be managed either through military intervention or diplomatic negotiations. This follows Iran's outright rejection of Trump's offer to discuss a nuclear agreement.

In a statement, White House National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes urged that the Iranian regime prioritize the welfare and interests of its citizens over engaging in terror activities. His remarks came after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, firmly refused to be coerced into negotiations.

Iran's stance underscores the ongoing tension between the two nations, an issue closely monitored by global powers given its potential to destabilize the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)