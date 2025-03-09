Left Menu

Legal Battle Erupts Over Frozen Green Funds

An environmental nonprofit has sued the EPA and Citibank, demanding billions for halted solar and green projects due to federal spending cuts. The lawsuit, part of a trend challenging Trump's policy reversals, highlights tensions between the Biden administration's climate goals and the Republican-led policy shifts.

An environmental nonprofit has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Citibank, alleging the unlawful freezing of funds meant for solar power and green projects. Climate United Fund is seeking billions of dollars for initiatives halted by Citibank as federal spending is reduced under the Trump administration.

The lawsuit is one of many legal challenges by nonprofit groups and state attorneys general against President Donald Trump's efforts to reverse policies set during Joe Biden's presidency. Although Trump has had some legal victories, judges have also stopped several of his efforts to curtail federal spending and reshape policies.

Climate United Fund, which was chosen for the EPA's National Clean Investment Fund program, claims it is owed around $7 billion. The controversy arose after the EPA allegedly blocked the dispersion of funds approved by the Biden administration, leading to significant setbacks for planned solar and energy-efficient projects. The fund is now taking legal action, asserting the importance of these projects for the communities they aim to serve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

