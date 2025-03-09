Left Menu

Political Exploitation of Religious Figures in Bihar Politics: Tariq Anwar's Allegations

Katihar | Updated: 09-03-2025
Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar has levelled serious allegations against the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, accusing them of leveraging religious figures for electoral advantage as assembly polls approach. Anwar pointed specifically to Acharya Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, who recently visited the politically sensitive area of Gopalganj.

Addressing a press conference at his Lok Sabha constituency in Katihar, Anwar expressed skepticism about Shastri's visits to regions gearing up for elections. He questioned the necessity of such visits, suggesting that they serve a calculated political purpose. According to Anwar, the NDA is resorting to these religious endorsements to divert attention from its governance record.

Shastri, aged 29, has stirred controversy with his campaign advocating for India to become a 'Hindu Rashtra'. This rhetoric has invited backlash from BJP-opposing parties who view his actions as part of a strategy to incite religious division among the electorate, with Anwar accusing the saffron party of orchestrating this polarization to secure votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

