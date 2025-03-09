China Amplifies Efforts to Boost Employment for Graduates

In a strategic move to bolster employment, China announced plans to increase resources and funding, particularly aimed at aiding college graduates in securing jobs. This announcement comes as economic conditions globally could turn more challenging, according to China's Human Resources Minister.

Minister Wang Xiaoping highlighted the formidable task that China faces in stabilizing and expanding employment by 2025. Despite the challenges, the minister expects employment rates to remain stable this year.

The government promises to introduce new policies that will address employment concerns, underlining the seriousness with which China views economic and job market adjustments in light of global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)