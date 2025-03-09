Left Menu

China Amplifies Efforts to Boost Employment for Graduates

China plans to increase resources and funding to enhance job opportunities, especially for college graduates, amid a challenging global environment. Human Resources Minister Wang Xiaoping anticipates employment stability in 2025, although the task of expanding it remains significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:59 IST
  • China

In a strategic move to bolster employment, China announced plans to increase resources and funding, particularly aimed at aiding college graduates in securing jobs. This announcement comes as economic conditions globally could turn more challenging, according to China's Human Resources Minister.

Minister Wang Xiaoping highlighted the formidable task that China faces in stabilizing and expanding employment by 2025. Despite the challenges, the minister expects employment rates to remain stable this year.

The government promises to introduce new policies that will address employment concerns, underlining the seriousness with which China views economic and job market adjustments in light of global uncertainties.

