DMK Strategizes Against Lok Sabha Seat Delimitation

On Sunday, DMK MPs convened under the leadership of party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to tackle the contentious Lok Sabha seat delimitation issue. The initiative stems from concerns that the population-based delimitation exercise will impact not just southern states but others including Odisha and West Bengal.

Set against the backdrop of Parliament's resumption, the meeting specifically resolved to address the delimitation issue in legislative discussions. Additional topics, like Hindi imposition, are also on the agenda. DMK argues that a population-based approach could reduce Tamil Nadu's seat count, advocating instead for the 1971 census as the basis.

The party emphasized the need to unite with political parties from states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab—all potentially affected by the delimitation. Coordinating with alliance partners, DMK aims to form a coalition to counter the Center's stance on this critical issue.

