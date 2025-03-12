Left Menu

Assam Congress MLAs Protest Polytechnic Faculty Termination

Assam Congress MLAs protested in the Legislative Assembly, demanding a discussion on the termination of Polytechnic faculty members. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia criticized the government's decision, highlighting the displacement of Assamese talent. Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed public welfare initiatives during a conference in Guwahati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:37 IST
Assam Congress MLAs Protest Polytechnic Faculty Termination
Protesting Congress MLAs (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Congress MLAs staged a protest at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, calling for a discussion on the termination of faculty members at Polytechnics in the state. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia led the charge, demanding answers from the government about this contentious issue.

Saikia branded the termination 'unfortunate' and accused the government of ignoring the contributions of these educators. Highlighting the achievements and qualifications of terminated teachers, he criticized the move, citing adverse impacts on local talent and livelihoods. Saikia emphasized that while other states prioritize local employment, Assamese youth are being sidelined.

In a parallel development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a landmark conference for District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners in Guwahati. The meeting focused on implementing public welfare initiatives and leveraging the benefits of Advantage Assam 2.0, as part of a broader governance enhancement agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025