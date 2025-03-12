Assam Congress MLAs Protest Polytechnic Faculty Termination

Assam Congress MLAs staged a protest at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, calling for a discussion on the termination of faculty members at Polytechnics in the state. Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia led the charge, demanding answers from the government about this contentious issue.

Saikia branded the termination 'unfortunate' and accused the government of ignoring the contributions of these educators. Highlighting the achievements and qualifications of terminated teachers, he criticized the move, citing adverse impacts on local talent and livelihoods. Saikia emphasized that while other states prioritize local employment, Assamese youth are being sidelined.

In a parallel development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a landmark conference for District Commissioners and Co-District Commissioners in Guwahati. The meeting focused on implementing public welfare initiatives and leveraging the benefits of Advantage Assam 2.0, as part of a broader governance enhancement agenda.

