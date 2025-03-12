Congress Protests with Iron Chains Over Madhya Pradesh's Rising Debt

In a dramatic protest against the rising debt in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLAs chained themselves outside the assembly, accusing the BJP government of imposing financial burdens on the populace. The protest, led by opposition leader Umang Singhar and former minister Sachin Yadav, aimed to spotlight the state's escalating loans.

Singhar criticized the government for ignoring pressing issues such as employment and the welfare of farmers, Dalits, and women, claiming every citizen now shoulders a debt exceeding Rs 50,000 due to the BJP's borrowing spree. The black cloth-wrapped bundles symbolized the upcoming budget they deem oppressive.

This protest marked the third consecutive day of budget session unrest. Previously, Congress MLAs brandished plastic snakes to underline job vacancy neglect and wore black masks to demand a session extension. Deputy CM Jagdish Devda is set to present the budget, estimated at Rs 4.21 lakh crore, amid growing discontent.

(With inputs from agencies.)