BJP MLA Calls for Separate Wing for Muslims in Upcoming Ballia Medical College

BJP MLA Ketki Singh has called for the establishment of a separate wing for Muslims in a proposed medical college in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to ensure the safety of Hindu communities. She claims that Muslims often express discomfort during Hindu festivals, such as Holi and Ram Navami, and suggests they might face similar issues in healthcare settings.

Singh has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allocate funds toward creating a separate building for Muslims, arguing that it would alleviate tensions and make Hindus feel safer. Her comments have sparked criticism on social media, which she dismisses as political posturing.

Supporting her stance, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has remarked that Muslims could adopt practices such as wearing hijabs during Holi to avoid conflicts over overlapping cultural events. The concern arises as the medical college is set to be built on land formerly part of the Ballia district jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)