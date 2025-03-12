Left Menu

BJP MLA Calls for Separate Wing for Muslims in Upcoming Ballia Medical College

BJP MLA Ketki Singh has proposed a separate medical wing for Muslims in Ballia's upcoming medical college, citing Hindu safety concerns. She expressed discomfort regarding interactions during Hindu festivals and healthcare. Despite criticism, she supports her stance, aligning with BJP leader Raghuraj Singh's views on cultural practices during Holi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 12-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 15:59 IST
BJP MLA Calls for Separate Wing for Muslims in Upcoming Ballia Medical College
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Ketki Singh has called for the establishment of a separate wing for Muslims in a proposed medical college in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, to ensure the safety of Hindu communities. She claims that Muslims often express discomfort during Hindu festivals, such as Holi and Ram Navami, and suggests they might face similar issues in healthcare settings.

Singh has urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allocate funds toward creating a separate building for Muslims, arguing that it would alleviate tensions and make Hindus feel safer. Her comments have sparked criticism on social media, which she dismisses as political posturing.

Supporting her stance, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh has remarked that Muslims could adopt practices such as wearing hijabs during Holi to avoid conflicts over overlapping cultural events. The concern arises as the medical college is set to be built on land formerly part of the Ballia district jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025