Tripura Assembly Gears Up for Intense Seven-Day Budget Session

The Tripura Assembly is set to launch a week-long budget session beginning March 21, as confirmed by a senior minister. On the agenda is the presentation of the fiscal year 2025-26 budget by Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath shared that the decision to hold a seven-day session was reached after discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). The opposition had initially pushed for a shorter session, but an agreement for extensive discussions prevailed.

The government aims to foster a robust dialogue on the proposed budget. "Constructive suggestions from opposition members will be welcomed," Nath stated, signaling openness to collaborative lawmaking.

