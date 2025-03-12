Austria Halts Family Reunifications Amid Immigration Concerns

The Austrian government has announced a temporary halt to family reunifications for asylum seekers. This measure aims to address growing immigration concerns that have amplified support for far-right parties in the nation. Invoking European Union emergency provisions concerning national security, the coalition government has decided to freeze follow-on rights for family members of those granted asylum in Austria.

Chancellor Christian Stocker from the centre-right People's Party (OVP) stated, "The capacity of Austria and its systems to take in people has limits." He emphasized that the current influx has already brought systems to their capacity or surpassed them. Stocker assumed office following Austria's longest negotiations to form a government after the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) led the elections.

The FPO secured 29% of the vote but could not form a ruling coalition, leading the OVP to govern alongside the centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) and liberal Neos. Notably, 18,000 individuals joined Austria under family reunification in 2023 and 2024, including 13,000 minors. Stocker remarked, "Given the numbers, we should act responsibly and temporarily press the stop button."

(With inputs from agencies.)