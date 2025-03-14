Germany's Constitutional Court Rejects Election Challenge

In a significant ruling on Thursday, Germany's constitutional court dismissed a complaint by the Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance, a leftist group, challenging the results of the recent national election.

The complaint alleged counting errors, but the court found the challenges inadmissible. The BSW, a populist party formed last year, received 4.97% of the vote, just missing the threshold to enter parliament by a mere 13,400 votes in a nation with roughly 60 million eligible voters.

This decision underscores the robustness of Germany's electoral system and its judicial oversight, ensuring the integrity and credibility of national elections remain intact.

