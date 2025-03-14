Trump's Economic Policies: A Global Shockwave

The United States' economy is bearing the brunt of President Donald Trump's administration's policies, more than the rest of the world, according to the head of France's central bank. Francois Villeroy de Galhau made the statement during a conference in Paris, noting the unexpected intensity of economic disruptions following the U.S. presidential election.

At the German embassy event, Villeroy emphasized the adverse impact on the American economy, characterizing it as a global shock that hits home harder. Similarly, Joachim Nagel, Germany's central bank chief, likened the U.S. economic strategies to a 'horror show,' aggravated by Trump's proposed 200% tariffs on European alcohol imports.

Despite the turmoil, both central bankers viewed the situation as a strategic opening for Europe, suggesting it could boost its economy by attracting international investment, highlighting a silver lining in the economic storm.

