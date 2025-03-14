Zelenskiy Calls Out Putin's Ceasefire Strategy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preemptively rejecting a ceasefire proposal, fearing direct confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy's statements came during an evening address on Thursday.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia is imposing conditions on the ceasefire talks, potentially delaying any peace resolutions. He highlighted Moscow's strategic impositions that could derail or postpone ceasefire agreement. Moscow's conditions aim to obscure its intentions, hindering the progress of peace negotiations.

Zelenskiy acknowledged Washington's willingness to provide oversight and verification for a potential ceasefire. He urged collaboration between the U.S. and Europe to solidify long-term security plans, proposing a concrete path to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

