Zelenskiy Calls Out Putin's Ceasefire Strategy Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accuses Russia's Putin of preparing to reject a ceasefire with Ukraine, specifying Putin's fear of confronting U.S. President Trump. Zelenskiy insists Russia's conditions aim to delay peace talks. He highlights U.S. readiness to oversee the ceasefire, advocating for long-term security solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 01:29 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preemptively rejecting a ceasefire proposal, fearing direct confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy's statements came during an evening address on Thursday.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia is imposing conditions on the ceasefire talks, potentially delaying any peace resolutions. He highlighted Moscow's strategic impositions that could derail or postpone ceasefire agreement. Moscow's conditions aim to obscure its intentions, hindering the progress of peace negotiations.

Zelenskiy acknowledged Washington's willingness to provide oversight and verification for a potential ceasefire. He urged collaboration between the U.S. and Europe to solidify long-term security plans, proposing a concrete path to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

