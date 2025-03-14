Newsmax Pays $40 Million to Settle Defamation Allegations
Newsmax Media has agreed to a $40 million settlement to address allegations of defamation against Smartmatic, a voting machine company accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. election for Joe Biden.
Newsmax Media has concluded a settlement agreement, agreeing to pay $40 million to address defamation allegations. The case revolved around claims suggesting that the voting machine company, Smartmatic, was involved in rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
The settlement, although reached last year, had its terms kept confidential until recent revelations. The allegations had sparked significant controversy and debate over the integrity of the electoral process.
This agreement marks an ongoing trend of media outlets facing legal repercussions for the dissemination of unfounded assertions related to election conduct and results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
