Left Menu

Newsmax Pays $40 Million to Settle Defamation Allegations

Newsmax Media has agreed to a $40 million settlement to address allegations of defamation against Smartmatic, a voting machine company accused of rigging the 2020 U.S. election for Joe Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:34 IST
Newsmax Pays $40 Million to Settle Defamation Allegations

Newsmax Media has concluded a settlement agreement, agreeing to pay $40 million to address defamation allegations. The case revolved around claims suggesting that the voting machine company, Smartmatic, was involved in rigging the 2020 U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

The settlement, although reached last year, had its terms kept confidential until recent revelations. The allegations had sparked significant controversy and debate over the integrity of the electoral process.

This agreement marks an ongoing trend of media outlets facing legal repercussions for the dissemination of unfounded assertions related to election conduct and results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025