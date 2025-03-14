Left Menu

Newsmax Settles Defamation Suit with Smartmatic for $40 Million

Newsmax Media has agreed to pay $40 million to settle accusations of defaming Smartmatic by promoting false claims about the company's role in the 2020 U.S. election. The settlement terms, kept confidential until a March 7 regulatory filing, address allegations of misinformation that significantly boosted Newsmax's viewership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:50 IST
Newsmax Settles Defamation Suit with Smartmatic for $40 Million

Newsmax Media has reached a $40 million settlement to resolve allegations it defamed voting machine company Smartmatic. According to a recently disclosed regulatory filing, this financial agreement addresses accusations stemming from the 2020 U.S. election.

Smartmatic claimed that Newsmax spread misleading information suggesting that the company was involved in election fraud, including hacking and connections to corrupt regimes. This allegedly led to increased profits and an expanded audience for the broadcaster.

The lawsuit, filed in 2021, highlighted how Newsmax's broadcast of these unsubstantiated claims resulted in heightened viewership, surpassing rivals like CNBC and Fox Business, fueled by amplified reports through social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025