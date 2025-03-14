Left Menu

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

President Vladimir Putin expressed conditional support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal in Ukraine but demanded clarifications. Despite signaling openness to talks, complex territorial and political issues loom large. U.S. President Trump is optimistic but cautious as strategic negotiations continue, while Ukraine remains skeptical of Russia's intentions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered qualified support for a U.S.-led ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, amid ongoing hostilities that have devastated the region. Speaking at the Kremlin, Putin outlined the necessity for extensive discussions on unresolved issues that pose significant challenges to the attainment of a lasting peace.

Putin's stance on the ceasefire suggests an intent to engage in more serious talks with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, Putin emphasized that any cessation of hostilities must address the broader causes of the conflict, signaling that negotiations remain fraught with difficulty, particularly over contentious territorial claims.

The proposal has received varied responses; Trump is reportedly hopeful about Moscow's willingness to negotiate, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed skepticism, questioning Russia's intentions. As discussions advance with mixed emotions from involved parties, the international community watches closely for any potential breakthroughs or setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

