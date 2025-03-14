Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

In a defiant move against a recent court order, U.S. agencies continue to enforce President Donald Trump's ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This defiance, highlighted in a Thursday court filing, challenges a Maryland judge's directive to halt the ban's enforcement while a lawsuit proceeds.

The city of Baltimore, along with various advocacy groups, has urged U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson to address these ongoing threats toward contractors who refuse to comply with anti-DEI language. The situation intensified following a Rolling Stone report alleging that Trump administration officials are disregarding Abelson's order.

Despite repeated requests for clarification, the White House and Justice Department remained silent. With a scheduled telephone conference, Judge Abelson continues to navigate this legal battle, originally sparked by claims that the anti-DEI directive, introduced by Trump, breaches First Amendment rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)