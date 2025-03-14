Left Menu

G7's Diplomatic Shift on Middle East Resolution

The G7 foreign ministers omitted discussing a two-state solution in their final draft statement on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, opting instead to focus on a political horizon for Palestinians and support for humanitarian aid and a ceasefire in Gaza. The draft awaits approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 17:47 IST
G7's Diplomatic Shift on Middle East Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The G7 foreign ministers have excluded language supporting a two-state solution in their latest draft statement concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to sources. The omission marks a notable shift from earlier drafts, which emphasized the importance of such a resolution.

Instead, the statement prioritizes the need for a 'political horizon for the Palestinian people' and reaffirms the ministers' backing for the resumption of unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, alongside advocating for a permanent ceasefire in the region.

The draft was set to be reviewed by the G7 ministers later on Friday for final approval, highlighting the evolving dynamics in international diplomatic discourse on Middle East peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025