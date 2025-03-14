G7's Diplomatic Shift on Middle East Resolution

The G7 foreign ministers have excluded language supporting a two-state solution in their latest draft statement concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to sources. The omission marks a notable shift from earlier drafts, which emphasized the importance of such a resolution.

Instead, the statement prioritizes the need for a 'political horizon for the Palestinian people' and reaffirms the ministers' backing for the resumption of unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza, alongside advocating for a permanent ceasefire in the region.

The draft was set to be reviewed by the G7 ministers later on Friday for final approval, highlighting the evolving dynamics in international diplomatic discourse on Middle East peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)